ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W downgraded ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.74. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.83.

ABM Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 69.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.