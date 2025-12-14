Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) CEO Sells $42,201.09 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2025

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLXGet Free Report) CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $42,201.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,990.20. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Zindrick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 17th, Thomas Zindrick sold 4,509 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $24,213.33.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Genelux Corporation has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.53.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Genelux Corporation will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genelux by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,778,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,173 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth $656,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genelux presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on GNLX

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.