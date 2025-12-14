Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) CEO Sells $42,201.09 in Stock

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $42,201.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,990.20. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Zindrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Thomas Zindrick sold 4,509 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $24,213.33.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Genelux Corporation has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Genelux Corporation will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genelux by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,778,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,173 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth $656,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genelux presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

