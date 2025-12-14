Insider Buying: Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) Director Purchases $34,234.97 in Stock

Solesence, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) Director R Janet Whitmore acquired 19,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $34,234.97. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,068,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,250.63. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Janet Whitmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, R Janet Whitmore bought 10,000 shares of Solesence stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, R Janet Whitmore purchased 267 shares of Solesence stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $488.61.

On Monday, November 17th, R Janet Whitmore purchased 5,000 shares of Solesence stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $9,350.00.

Solesence Stock Performance

SLSN opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $145.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Solesence, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solesence

Solesence ( NASDAQ:SLSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solesence had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solesence during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solesence during the second quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Solesence during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solesence in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solesence in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Solesence in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

