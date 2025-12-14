Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $192.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.47. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

