MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $ZK

MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology accounts for about 4.1% of MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 691.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 190,126 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ZK opened at $26.74 on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

