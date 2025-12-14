Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) Insider Purchases A$39,157.02 in Stock

Infigen Energy Limited (ASX:IFN – Get Free Report) insider Declan Sherman bought 48,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of A$39,157.02.
Declan Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Declan Sherman purchased 1,500 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 per share, with a total value of A$1,275.00.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Declan Sherman purchased 12,500 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.86 per share, with a total value of A$10,750.00.
- On Friday, December 5th, Declan Sherman acquired 11,212 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,418.08.
- On Monday, December 1st, Declan Sherman acquired 3,597 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of A$3,021.48.
Infigen Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Infigen Energy
As of October 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Iberdrola Renewables Australia Pty Ltd.
