Rexford Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,329 Intel Corporation $INTC

Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 55.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in Intel by 111.8% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,784.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.