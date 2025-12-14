SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,657 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $31,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,013,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,716,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

