Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 3,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 54,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Capcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. Capcom had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 26.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

