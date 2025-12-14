Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

