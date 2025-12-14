BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) Shares Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

BGM Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.3310. 6,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 42,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BGM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BGM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGM Group in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGM Group during the second quarter valued at $412,000.
Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.
