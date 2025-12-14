RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,250 and last traded at GBX 2,240.80, with a volume of 191084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,215.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,013.13.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

