Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $124.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

