GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Trading Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.5910. 760,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,396,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 415.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 59,945 shares during the period.

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

