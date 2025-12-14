Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $151.28 and last traded at $151.6350. Approximately 225,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,117,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 15.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $5,117,207.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,263,374.72. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% during the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

