Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,583 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,062,000 after purchasing an additional 305,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,808,000 after buying an additional 225,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $741.29 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $790.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $664.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.75. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

