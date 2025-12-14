Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,961 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $28,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Corteva by 2.2% during the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

