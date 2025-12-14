Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Receives $6.50 Average PT from Analysts

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.8750.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELVA. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Electrovaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

ELVA stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $314.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Electrovaya by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 394,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 225,629 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Electrovaya by 7.2% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electrovaya by 100.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Electrovaya by 69.1% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 308,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electrovaya by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares during the period. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

