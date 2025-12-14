Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) Financial Comparison

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCE and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.82 billion 1.24 $251.05 million $4.81 4.93 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A ($3.86) -21.47

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

41.5% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BCE and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 5 1 6 2 2.36 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A 1 1 0 0 1.50

BCE currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A.

Risk and Volatility

BCE has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 25.62% 17.35% 3.66% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BCE beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

