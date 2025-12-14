1,258 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Bought by Rexford Capital Inc.

Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after buying an additional 214,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,256,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 959,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $480.03 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $516.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.72.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

