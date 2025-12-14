Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Critical Survey

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 3 2 1 0 1.67 Fidus Investment 0 2 1 1 2.75

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Fidus Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Horizon Technology Finance.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $99.92 million 2.94 -$5.63 million ($0.67) -9.88 Fidus Investment $146.15 million 5.01 $78.29 million $2.36 8.52

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance. Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.9%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -197.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance -24.19% 15.01% 6.02% Fidus Investment 54.03% 10.91% 6.04%

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Horizon Technology Finance on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

