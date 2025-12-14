Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Receives $2.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

URG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $483.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 226,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $292,352.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 430,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,484.32. This trade represents a 34.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Gili purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $187,550.00. Following the purchase, the president owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,550. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,056,661 shares of company stock worth $1,558,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ur Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,200,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 624,842 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ur Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,265,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 4,372,738 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ur Energy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 19,644,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,764 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ur Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,286,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 216,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 1,111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,328,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,261 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

