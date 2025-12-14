CrowdStrike $CRWD Position Boosted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 140,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 74,882 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.65.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $504.78 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of -400.62, a PEG ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,595 shares of company stock worth $61,294,989. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

