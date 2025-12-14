JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $59.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,979,551,000 after buying an additional 14,715,895 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

