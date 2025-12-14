Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,271,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494,378 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.19% of Community Health Systems worth $24,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,863,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 388,826 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 112.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 991,014 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

CYH stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $446.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.00. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.