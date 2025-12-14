Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Decreased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,340,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 393,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $335.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.32. The stock has a market cap of $560.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

