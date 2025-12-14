Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,550,589 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550,589 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Caesars Entertainment worth $50,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 103.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 84,545 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 101.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 913,275 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

CZR opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

