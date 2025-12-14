SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.3333.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $244.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a one year low of $233.51 and a one year high of $313.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SAP by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 5.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

