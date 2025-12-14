Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 272.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.04% of Insight Enterprises worth $45,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $82.89 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

