Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Earlyworks in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Earlyworks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ELWS

Earlyworks Price Performance

Earlyworks Company Profile

NASDAQ ELWS opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Earlyworks has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

(Get Free Report)

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.