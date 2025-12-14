Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KGS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

KGS stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $322.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 245.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 29.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,357 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,638,000 after buying an additional 476,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,868,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 730,180 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

