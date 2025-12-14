Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 45,965 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1,133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $34,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $124,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 274,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.50.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $884.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $908.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $807.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.