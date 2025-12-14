NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,807,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,766 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.36% of NETSTREIT worth $47,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,275,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after buying an additional 315,888 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $18,181,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

NTST stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,763,500.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.10%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

