Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Align Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,458,000 after buying an additional 219,219 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 844,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 832,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 202,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,297,000. Finally, Navera Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $165.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $238.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.