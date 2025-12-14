Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 358,690 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1,417.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,690 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Roku worth $33,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Roku by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in Roku by 3.3% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $5,193,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $13,580,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $23,000. This trade represents a 99.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,668 shares of company stock worth $51,948,686. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of ROKU opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.32 and a beta of 1.98. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

