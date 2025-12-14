Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $29.63 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,900 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $29,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,334 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,138,000 after buying an additional 2,724,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,727,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,160,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,869,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 33,038 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $2,501,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,228.04. This trade represents a 35.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $2,262,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,348.70. This trade represents a 43.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 504,866 shares of company stock valued at $35,744,766 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

