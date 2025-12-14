Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $36.27 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,998 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.39% of PENN Entertainment worth $36,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.40. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Gupta Vimla Black sold 7,987 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $115,891.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,750. The trade was a 24.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 362,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,909.25. The trade was a 5.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,015 shares of company stock valued at $882,778. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.