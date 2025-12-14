Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $24.57 Million Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,072 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $24,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,303,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,875,000 after purchasing an additional 481,487 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 19.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

