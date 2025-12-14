Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $21.97 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 780,050 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.42% of Piedmont Realty Trust worth $21,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDM. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

