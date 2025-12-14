CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,306 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of CubeSmart worth $27,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,776.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 737.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 33.31%.The company had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

