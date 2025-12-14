NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI Stake Trimmed by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,996 shares during the period. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises 3.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned about 7.77% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $54,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $33.94 on Friday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.32.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

