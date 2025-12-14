Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 100,645 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,645 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of Kirby worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kirby by 149.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kirby by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kirby by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,165,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,638,000 after acquiring an additional 211,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,118,564.46. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,259.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 29,451 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $3,163,331.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,543.69. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $4,959,871 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.29 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Research raised shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

