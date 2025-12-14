Tactive Advisors LLC Makes New $662,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,121.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,027.68 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $971.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $939.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $819.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

