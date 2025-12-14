Tactive Advisors LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

