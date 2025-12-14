Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $80.24 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1,175.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,883 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of SBA Communications worth $80,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,084,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,843,000 after buying an additional 1,139,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 799.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 571,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after buying an additional 507,815 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,328.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 522,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,637,000 after buying an additional 485,656 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 394.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,497,000 after acquiring an additional 320,819 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $191.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $245.16.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 29.69%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $237.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.63.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

