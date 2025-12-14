Tactive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,112 Saba Closed-End Funds ETF $CEFS

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Tactive Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 176,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 726.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 93,930 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of CEFS opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

