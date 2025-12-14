17,896 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Acquired by Tactive Advisors LLC

Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NOBL opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.71.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

