Tactive Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,895,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,877,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,777,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $139.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $132.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $142.34.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

