Tactive Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Tactive Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,193,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,323,000 after buying an additional 372,362 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.