Tactive Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prospect Capital Corporation $PSEC

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 586,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Tactive Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Prospect Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSEC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 42.50%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 20.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -62.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 370,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,501,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,062.30. This trade represents a 17.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $2,516,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,067,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,102,669.76. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,797,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,119. 27.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.